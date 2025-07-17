Massive Online Gaming Fraud Busted by Punjab Police

A major crackdown by the Punjab Police's cybercrime wing has exposed a vast online gaming fraud scheme allegedly defrauding Rs 18 crore from victims across India. Authorities arrested eight suspects in Mohali who enticed victims with promises of considerable returns through deceptive gaming platforms.

Mohali's Senior Superintendent of Police, Harmandeep Singh Hans, revealed that the suspects manipulated victims by showcasing fake earnings via WhatsApp, persuading them to invest heavily in the bogus venture. The operation was headquartered in multiple residential locations in Kharar, where raids led to the seizure of cash, laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, and bank ATM cards.

An individual named Vijay has been identified as the alleged mastermind, though he remains at large. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend him as part of the investigation, which continues to unravel the depths of this online fraud network.

(With inputs from agencies.)