Massive Online Gaming Fraud Busted by Punjab Police

Punjab Police's cybercrime wing has dismantled a significant online gaming fraud racket in Mohali, arresting eight individuals allegedly involved in swindling Rs 18 crore. The accused lured victims with the promise of high returns through fake gaming platforms, leading to large financial losses for unsuspecting players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A major crackdown by the Punjab Police's cybercrime wing has exposed a vast online gaming fraud scheme allegedly defrauding Rs 18 crore from victims across India. Authorities arrested eight suspects in Mohali who enticed victims with promises of considerable returns through deceptive gaming platforms.

Mohali's Senior Superintendent of Police, Harmandeep Singh Hans, revealed that the suspects manipulated victims by showcasing fake earnings via WhatsApp, persuading them to invest heavily in the bogus venture. The operation was headquartered in multiple residential locations in Kharar, where raids led to the seizure of cash, laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, and bank ATM cards.

An individual named Vijay has been identified as the alleged mastermind, though he remains at large. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend him as part of the investigation, which continues to unravel the depths of this online fraud network.

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

