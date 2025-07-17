Pratibha Setu: Bridging Talent Beyond UPSC Merit Lists

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has successfully hired 451 insurance medical officers through the UPSC's 'Pratibha Setu' portal, a move announced by an official statement on Thursday.

Pratibha Setu, a platform facilitating connections between talent from UPSC exams and recruiters, selected candidates from the Combined Medical Services Examination 2022 and 2023 disclosure lists. The initiative targets non-recommended candidates, those who've cleared all UPSC exam stages but missed the final merit list.

According to UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar, Pratibha Setu aims to bridge the gap for talented individuals to serve the nation through alternative credible pathways, ensuring they find appropriate roles despite not making the final UPSC cut. The system, a modified Public Disclosure Scheme now known as Pratibha Setu, has been operational since 2018.

