Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Life in Delhi's RK Puram
A 30-year-old mechanic died and his colleague was seriously injured in a roadside accident in Delhi's RK Puram. The driver responsible was apprehended. The incident involved Sanjay Verma, who died on the spot, and Tej Singh, currently hospitalized with serious injuries.
A tragic incident unfolded in south-west Delhi's RK Puram when a 30-year-old mechanic was killed and another man was injured after being hit by a car. The event took place on Thursday afternoon, as confirmed by the police.
Rajan Sharma, a 32-year-old taxi driver, was allegedly behind the wheel of the car involved in the collision. He has been taken into custody, and his vehicle has been impounded, according to police reports.
Police identified the deceased as Sanjay Verma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. His colleague, Tej Singh, a 55-year-old driver from Haryana's Sonipat, is undergoing treatment for severe injuries sustained in the accident. The mishap occurred around 3 pm near Sector-12.
