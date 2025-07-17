Convict Sentenced for Posting Objectionable Content of Minor
A man from Madhya Pradesh has been sentenced to five years in prison for posting objectionable photos of a minor on social media. Convicted by a Special POCSO court in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, he was also fined Rs 10,000. The case arose from online harassment in 2021.
A Madhya Pradesh man has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment for posting objectionable images of a minor on social media platforms from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. The Special POCSO court, which handed down the verdict on Thursday, also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.
The convicted individual, who was a minor at the time of his arrest in December 2021, befriended the victim while attending online medical coaching classes. Police reported that the offense occurred after the convict began sharing objectionable photographs and videos of the girl on social media, prompting her parents to file a complaint with the cyber police station.
Following the investigation and court proceedings, the judge found the man guilty, citing the severe nature of the crime and its detrimental impact on society. The sentence aims to underline the seriousness of cybercrimes involving minors and serve as a deterrent against similar offenses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
