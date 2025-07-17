Left Menu

Convict Sentenced for Posting Objectionable Content of Minor

A man from Madhya Pradesh has been sentenced to five years in prison for posting objectionable photos of a minor on social media. Convicted by a Special POCSO court in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, he was also fined Rs 10,000. The case arose from online harassment in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:01 IST
Convict Sentenced for Posting Objectionable Content of Minor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Madhya Pradesh man has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment for posting objectionable images of a minor on social media platforms from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. The Special POCSO court, which handed down the verdict on Thursday, also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

The convicted individual, who was a minor at the time of his arrest in December 2021, befriended the victim while attending online medical coaching classes. Police reported that the offense occurred after the convict began sharing objectionable photographs and videos of the girl on social media, prompting her parents to file a complaint with the cyber police station.

Following the investigation and court proceedings, the judge found the man guilty, citing the severe nature of the crime and its detrimental impact on society. The sentence aims to underline the seriousness of cybercrimes involving minors and serve as a deterrent against similar offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025