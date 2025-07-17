Left Menu

Viral Stunt Lands Car Performer in Legal Trouble

A man in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for performing car stunts, which were captured in a viral video. The Gautam Buddha Nagar district police took action after the video's circulation without a vehicle number plate. The incident led to an investigation by the Knowledge Park police station.

Updated: 17-07-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:56 IST
A viral video has led to the arrest of a man in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district for allegedly performing dangerous car stunts. The video sparked outrage on social media, pushing the local police to initiate legal action.

Officials revealed that the video showed the man operating a vehicle without a number plate while his partner filmed the act from a separate car. The daring display of stunts quickly gained attention online.

The Knowledge Park police station, led by Inspector Sarvesh Kumar Singh, started investigations upon recognizing the video. Their swift response underscores the vigilance of law enforcement in addressing reckless behavior depicted on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

