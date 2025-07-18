Left Menu

Prospects of Reviving the Russia-India-China Trilateral Dialogue

India has suggested that the revival of the Russia-India-China (RIC) mechanism is contingent on the mutual agreement of the three nations involved. Despite China's support and Russia's anticipation to reactivate the consultative format, no meeting has been scheduled yet. RIC aims to address global and regional issues collectively.

India indicated on Thursday that any potential revival of the Russia-India-China (RIC) mechanism will depend on the mutual convenience of all three countries involved.

New Delhi's remarks followed the Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement expressing support for Russia's initiative to revive the RIC forum, highlighting its benefits for regional security and stability.

While Moscow is engaging in discussions with Beijing and New Delhi, no specific timetable has been agreed upon for the next RIC meeting. Discussions had previously stalled due to pandemic disruptions and India-China tensions.

