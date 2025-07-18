Prospects of Reviving the Russia-India-China Trilateral Dialogue

India indicated on Thursday that any potential revival of the Russia-India-China (RIC) mechanism will depend on the mutual convenience of all three countries involved.

New Delhi's remarks followed the Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement expressing support for Russia's initiative to revive the RIC forum, highlighting its benefits for regional security and stability.

While Moscow is engaging in discussions with Beijing and New Delhi, no specific timetable has been agreed upon for the next RIC meeting. Discussions had previously stalled due to pandemic disruptions and India-China tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)