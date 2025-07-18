Left Menu

US Expresses Displeasure Over Israeli Strikes in Syria

The United States expressed its displeasure over recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria, emphasizing diplomatic engagements with both Israel and Syria to manage the crisis. The US did not support the strikes, aiming to protect Syrian Druze, and condemned violence in Syria, pushing for continued dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 01:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has found itself at odds with Israel following recent airstrikes on Syrian territory, marking a moment of diplomatic tension. The State Department publicly expressed its displeasure, as Washington moved swiftly to de-escalate the situation in a bid to stabilize regional unrest.

On Wednesday, Israel launched airstrikes targeting Damascus and government forces in southern Syria. This action was justified by Israeli authorities as a protective measure for the nation's Druze community, a small but significant minority in the region. However, the United States did not endorse this military maneuver.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce indicated that the US is actively engaging both Israeli and Syrian governments. Efforts are being made to address the outbreak of violence and work towards a lasting agreement. Although Bruce refrained from commenting on future or past conversations regarding military operations, she confirmed ongoing diplomatic dialogues aimed at calming the current tensions.

