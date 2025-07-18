Iran Urged to Resume Nuclear Deal Talks by European Leaders
European leaders and the EU's top diplomat have urged Iran to recommence diplomatic efforts for a verifiable nuclear deal. They warned of using the 'snapback' mechanism for sanctions if no progress is made. This comes after Israeli and U.S. airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
European leaders, alongside the EU's top diplomat, are pushing Iran to swiftly restart diplomatic dialogues aimed at securing a verifiable and lasting nuclear agreement. This call to action underscores the growing international pressure on Iran.
The ministers reiterated their readiness to activate the 'snapback' mechanism, which could reimpose all international sanctions on Iran. They emphasized this point due to the noticeable lack of concrete progress toward an agreement by the looming deadline of the summer's end.
This diplomatic intervention marks the first joint call since recent Israeli and U.S. airstrikes targeted Iran's nuclear programme in June, heightening tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
