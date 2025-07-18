Left Menu

Canada Seeks Global Trade Expansion

Canada's International Trade Minister is eager to strengthen trade relations with Mercosur and China as part of a strategy to diversify trade away from the U.S. Additionally, Canada views improving ties with India as crucial in overcoming trade barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 18-07-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 05:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

On Thursday, Canada's International Trade Minister highlighted a growing interest from both Canadian and Mercosur representatives to move forward with trade agreements. This initiative aligns with Canada's broader strategy to diversify trade partners beyond the United States.

Continued dialogue with China is also a priority for Canada as it seeks to tackle existing trade hurdles, according to Minister Maninder Sidhu in a recent interview with Reuters. Strengthening these relations is seen as vital for future trade stability.

Moreover, a warming relationship between India and Canada is perceived as a vital component in overcoming existing trade challenges and bolstering economic connections, as per statements from the Trade Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

