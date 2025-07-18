Left Menu

Canada Expands Global Trade Horizons Amid U.S. Shift

Canada intensifies trade diversifications, targeting Mercosur, China, and ASEAN to lessen U.S. dependency. Minister Maninder Sidhu is spearheading these endeavors, highlighting ongoing talks with Brazil and China. Prime Minister Carney negotiates a potential U.S. trade deal while promising increased defense investments aligned with NATO targets.

Updated: 18-07-2025 07:11 IST
Canada is actively seeking to expand its global trade partnerships, aiming to reduce its dependency on the United States, which currently accounts for the majority of its trade. Minister Maninder Sidhu is advancing discussions with the South American Mercosur bloc, involving Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, highlighting a mutual interest to finalize a trade agreement.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, in parallel efforts, is negotiating to secure a trade deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, potentially reducing tariffs and improving economic relations. Meanwhile, robust dialogues with China aim to address existing trade challenges and opportunities, targeting a range of products from canola to pet food.

Additionally, recent trade agreements with Ecuador and investment pacts with the UAE exhibit Canada's commitment to diversifying its economic ties. Canadian companies, feeling over-exposed to U.S. market dynamics, are encouraged to explore new international markets. Carney also pledges an increase in defense spending, aligning with NATO targets and seeking European cooperation for wider procurement opportunities.

