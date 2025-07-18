Delhi Schools Bomb Hoax Triggers Panic: Authorities Scramble for Action

In a wave of terror, more than 45 schools in Delhi faced bomb threats on Friday, sending tremors of fear among students and parents alike. These threats marked the fourth occurrence this week, amplifying anxiety and unrest in the national capital.

In response, Delhi Police, bomb disposal units, and fire departments swiftly launched a coordinated search and evacuation operation. Schools, including prominent ones like Maxfort Junior School and Guru Nanak School, were at the epicenter of these bomb threats.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the BJP-led local authorities for their inability to ensure safety in schools. Meanwhile, multiple security agencies geared up by conducting mock emergency drills to enhance their response readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)