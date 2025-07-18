Left Menu

Delhi Schools Bomb Hoax Triggers Panic: Authorities Scramble for Action

More than 45 schools in Delhi received bomb threats, causing widespread panic among students and parents. Authorities swiftly launched evacuation efforts. Former Chief Minister Atishi blamed BJP for security lapses. The threats, occurring the fourth day this week, prompted police and emergency services to conduct extensive searches and mock drills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a wave of terror, more than 45 schools in Delhi faced bomb threats on Friday, sending tremors of fear among students and parents alike. These threats marked the fourth occurrence this week, amplifying anxiety and unrest in the national capital.

In response, Delhi Police, bomb disposal units, and fire departments swiftly launched a coordinated search and evacuation operation. Schools, including prominent ones like Maxfort Junior School and Guru Nanak School, were at the epicenter of these bomb threats.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the BJP-led local authorities for their inability to ensure safety in schools. Meanwhile, multiple security agencies geared up by conducting mock emergency drills to enhance their response readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

