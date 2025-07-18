Left Menu

Sarma vs Banerjee: Clash Over Linguistic Protection in Assam

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly favoring only Bengali-speaking Muslims. He highlighted the integration of Bengali Hindus into Assamese society and questioned Banerjee's stance on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, challenging her concerns about Bengali-speaking migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-07-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 11:36 IST
Sarma vs Banerjee: Clash Over Linguistic Protection in Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled serious criticisms against his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her focus is solely on Bengali-speaking Muslims. This statement comes amid Sarma's concerns over Banerjee potentially visiting Assam with intentions perceived as exclusive to Muslim-Bengalis.

The debate is compounded by Banerjee's recent allegations against the BJP, accusing the party of manipulating linguistic identities to further political ends. Sarma countered, questioning Banerjee's commitment to safeguarding Bengali speakers and criticizing her for not implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in West Bengal, which benefits non-Muslim migrants.

Sarma emphasized that in Assam, Bengali-speaking Hindus have been integrated into Assamese society with their cultural and linguistic identities protected robustly. This includes representation within the political sphere, acknowledging Bengali as an associate official language, and stressing the lack of division between Assamese and Bengali communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025