Sarma vs Banerjee: Clash Over Linguistic Protection in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled serious criticisms against his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her focus is solely on Bengali-speaking Muslims. This statement comes amid Sarma's concerns over Banerjee potentially visiting Assam with intentions perceived as exclusive to Muslim-Bengalis.

The debate is compounded by Banerjee's recent allegations against the BJP, accusing the party of manipulating linguistic identities to further political ends. Sarma countered, questioning Banerjee's commitment to safeguarding Bengali speakers and criticizing her for not implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in West Bengal, which benefits non-Muslim migrants.

Sarma emphasized that in Assam, Bengali-speaking Hindus have been integrated into Assamese society with their cultural and linguistic identities protected robustly. This includes representation within the political sphere, acknowledging Bengali as an associate official language, and stressing the lack of division between Assamese and Bengali communities.

