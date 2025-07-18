Syria Denies Troop Deployment in Sweida Amid Tribal Tensions
Amid reports of potential troop deployments, Syria's Interior Ministry denied sending reinforcements to Sweida province. Conflicting information arose when a spokesperson mentioned preparations to address uprisings in the Druze-majority region. The situation highlights ongoing tensions between government forces and local tribes like the Druze and Bedouins.
Syria's Interior Ministry has officially denied reports that government forces are being deployed to the volatile Sweida province. This statement comes amid rising tensions in the Druze-majority region and counters earlier claims suggesting instructions to redeploy forces to manage tribal conflicts.
An earlier report quoted a ministry spokesperson stating security forces were preparing to move into Sweida city. The area, predominantly inhabited by Druze and Bedouin tribes, has seen escalating tensions which have reportedly prompted government attention.
The conflicting reports underscore the complexities of managing tribal unrest in Syria and the challenges faced by the government in maintaining peace across diverse regions.
