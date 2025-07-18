ED Arrests Ex-CM's Son Chaitanya Baghel in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

Chaitanya Baghel, the son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations of involvement in a significant liquor scam linked to money laundering. Official sources confirmed the arrest, carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED's action follows fresh raids on Chaitanya Baghel's residence in Bhilai, with police presence securing the scene amidst a gathering of party supporters. This arrest unfolds as the Supreme Court quashes prior FIRs associated with the scandal, which the ED contends resulted in financial losses exceeding Rs 2,100 crore.

The incident fuels political strife, as senior Baghel and Congress MLAs protest ED's moves coinciding with legislative sessions addressing other controversial issues. The case, rooted in illicit activities between 2019 and 2022 under Bhupesh Baghel's administration, continues to expand, involving influential political and business figures.