China has called for enhanced regional cooperation against terrorism following the US's designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation. The move is seen as a reaction to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam attributed to the TRF, which claimed 26 lives.

During a media briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated China's firm opposition to terrorism and condemnation of the April 22 attack. Lin stressed the importance of regional countries working together to ensure security amidst rising tensions.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, escalating military actions until a ceasefire was reached after intense engagements. The conflict underscores ongoing regional instability and the need for cooperative measures.

