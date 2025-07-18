Left Menu

China Urges Regional Unity Against Terrorism Amidst US-India-Pakistan Tensions

China urged regional countries to strengthen anti-terror cooperation in light of US designation of The Resistance Front as a terrorist group. The call comes after the Pahalgam attack by the TRF, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. This follows intense conflict in Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China has called for enhanced regional cooperation against terrorism following the US's designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation. The move is seen as a reaction to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam attributed to the TRF, which claimed 26 lives.

During a media briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated China's firm opposition to terrorism and condemnation of the April 22 attack. Lin stressed the importance of regional countries working together to ensure security amidst rising tensions.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, escalating military actions until a ceasefire was reached after intense engagements. The conflict underscores ongoing regional instability and the need for cooperative measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

