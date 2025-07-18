Zelenskiy's Call with Macron: Key Defense Agreements

In a significant development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron concerning crucial defense collaborations.

Among the key topics was the provision of missile supplies and funding for interceptor drones to bolster Ukraine's defenses against Russian aggression. Zelenskiy emphasized France's commitment to training additional pilots on Mirage jets, ensuring robust aerial capabilities for Ukraine.

The leaders also strategized on upcoming political moves to strengthen their coordinated efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)