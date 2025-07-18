Left Menu

Intensified Manhunt: Jharkhand Police Targets Maoist Leaders

The Jharkhand Police are conducting a large-scale manhunt for 55 Naxalites, including top CPI (Maoist) commanders, with bounties totaling Rs 8.45 crore. An extensive operation has been launched to eliminate these extremists, leading to numerous arrests, surrenders, and the recovery of arms and explosives.

The Jharkhand Police have intensified efforts to capture 55 notorious Naxalites, including high-ranking CPI (Maoist) leaders, with a total bounty of Rs 8.45 crore on their heads. The law enforcement agency has been actively pursuing these extremists as part of ongoing operations aimed at eradicating Naxalite presence in the region.

Within the past six months, authorities have successfully apprehended 197 Maoists; 10 have chosen to surrender and 17 have perished during encounters with the police. The efforts have not only disrupted Maoist operations but also weakened their influence in the state by targeting key figures.

Inspector General of Police (Operations), Michael S Raj, revealed impressive results from the operation, including the seizure of 113 weapons, over 8,000 rounds of ammunition, and significant quantities of explosives. The collaborative efforts with Odisha Police also led to the recovery of over 3,800 kg of gelatin, further crippling the Maoists' capabilities.

