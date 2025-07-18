Left Menu

Britain Imposes New Sanctions on Russian GRU Officers

The United Kingdom has announced new sanctions on senior officers from Russia's GRU military intelligence service. These sanctions, targeted under Britain's cyber and Russia sanctions regimes, aim to penalize cyber operations that threaten UK or international security.

Updated: 18-07-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:59 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Britain has enacted fresh sanctions against senior officers of Russia's GRU military intelligence. The measures, announced on Friday, respond to alleged cyber operations targeting Britain.

The punitive actions include 19 designations under Britain's cyber sanctions regime and an additional four under its Russia sanctions framework, as detailed in a governmental notice.

Officials are accused of supporting or engaging in cyber activities designed to compromise the integrity, security, or prosperity of the UK or other nations.

