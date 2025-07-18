Left Menu

Nigerian Woman Apprehended in Major Drug Bust at Panvel

A Nigerian woman was caught at Panvel railway station, Maharashtra, with narcotics after the Bengaluru NCB acted on a tip-off. Officials seized around 3.5 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 35 crore. Legal proceedings are underway to secure a transit remand for further action in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:08 IST
The Bengaluru unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) executed a successful operation by apprehending a Nigerian woman at Panvel railway station, located in Maharashtra's Raigad district. This significant arrest was made following specific intelligence inputs targeting a drug trafficking operation.

Addressing the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) of the Government Railway Police, Pradnya Jedge, disclosed that NCB officials were tipped off about a Nigerian national traveling with a large consignment of drugs. The suspect's journey from Faridabad, Haryana to Panvel was closely monitored, culminating in her capture.

The accused, found in possession of approximately 3.5 kilograms of narcotics valued at Rs 35 crore on the international market, will face legal proceedings for a transit remand. Details on the precise nature and quantity of the drugs will be revealed post-completion of legal protocols.

