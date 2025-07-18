Fadnavis Urges Central Law on Online Gaming Regulations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged the Central government to enact a law regulating online gaming, highlighting the risks of addiction and its detrimental impact on teenagers and youth.

Addressing the legislative assembly, Fadnavis stated that only the Centre has the legal authority to frame such regulations. He has escalated the matter to the Union government and the Information Technology Minister.

Fadnavis noted the alarming rise in gaming-related issues such as sleep disturbances, social withdrawal, anxiety, depression, and educational impairment. State minister Pankaj Bhoyar also indicated that Maharashtra would seek a special central law to effectively manage online lottery and gaming platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)