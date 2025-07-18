Tragic Unrest in Sweida: 321 Lives Lost in Syrian Conflict

A catastrophic surge in violence in Sweida, Syria, has claimed the lives of at least 321 individuals, according to a Friday report by the Syrian Network for Human Rights. This grim figure underscores the severity of the strife that continues to plague the region.

A Syrian minister confirmed that the government had recovered 87 bodies, though he refrained from disclosing whether this accounted for the entirety of the casualties resulting from the conflict. The violence erupted between Bedouin tribes and the Druze minority, setting off alarms across the international community.

The ongoing turmoil around the city in southern Syria poses a significant challenge for local authorities as they strive to restore peace and address the humanitarian crisis that accompanies such bloodshed.

(With inputs from agencies.)