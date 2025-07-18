Left Menu

Tragic Unrest in Sweida: 321 Lives Lost in Syrian Conflict

A recent escalation of violence in Sweida, Syria, has led to the death of at least 321 people. The Syrian Network for Human Rights reported this devastating toll on Friday, highlighting clashes between Bedouin tribes and the Druze minority in the southern region around the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:52 IST
A catastrophic surge in violence in Sweida, Syria, has claimed the lives of at least 321 individuals, according to a Friday report by the Syrian Network for Human Rights. This grim figure underscores the severity of the strife that continues to plague the region.

A Syrian minister confirmed that the government had recovered 87 bodies, though he refrained from disclosing whether this accounted for the entirety of the casualties resulting from the conflict. The violence erupted between Bedouin tribes and the Druze minority, setting off alarms across the international community.

The ongoing turmoil around the city in southern Syria poses a significant challenge for local authorities as they strive to restore peace and address the humanitarian crisis that accompanies such bloodshed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

