Assam's Unyielding Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the deportation of 12 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants as part of a statewide crackdown. With a firm stance on immigration, the government has sent back around 350 infiltrators. Sarma commended the police for their unwavering effort against illegal immigration.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed the deportation of 12 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants as part of an ongoing and rigorous crackdown on undocumented residents in the state.
The deportation process took place across Cachar and Sribhumi districts, with Sarma reinforcing the government's uncompromising position on illegal immigration.
In recent months, approximately 350 infiltrators have been returned to Bangladesh, highlighting the state's intensified efforts to tackle the issue.
