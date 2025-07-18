Political Storm Brews Over Arrest of Ex-Congress MP in Loan Scam

In a dramatic turn of events, former Congress MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Friday in connection with loan irregularities at the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Ltd (ANSCBL), police confirmed.

Sharma, once the chairman of ANSCBL, was apprehended at a private hospital in Port Blair, where he was hospitalized for undisclosed health issues. Police have indicated that further legal procedures will be dictated by the court, with a possible medical assessment to be conducted.

The arrest has stirred a massive political controversy, with Congress alleging that the move was orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to malign the party. Investigations have revealed complex financial trails linking various individuals, leading to a series of arrests including bank officials and beneficiaries.

