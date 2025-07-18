Dr. Jitendra Singh Launches NSCSTI 2.0 to Revolutionize Civil Service Training in India

In a transformative step towards reimagining civil service training in India, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, launched the National Standards for Civil Service Training Institutes 2.0 (NSCSTI 2.0) at the Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI) in New Delhi. The initiative, developed by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) under the Government of India, aims to create a future-ready, citizen-centric, and competent bureaucracy, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

From Compliance to Capability: NSCSTI 2.0 as a Transformation Tool

Describing NSCSTI 2.0 as more than a policy framework, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that it is a "transformative blueprint" for achieving institutional excellence across India’s civil service training landscape.

“This milestone has been made possible because Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has encouraged out-of-the-box thinking and broken the taboos of the past,” Dr. Singh stated. “NSCSTI 2.0 is not just a compliance tool—it is an agent of change and institutional reform.”

A Future-Ready, Inclusive Framework

The revised NSCSTI 2.0 marks a significant evolution from its predecessor by adopting a simplified, outcome-oriented, and field-informed design. Key highlights of the revamped framework include:

Reduction in evaluation metrics from 59 to 43, ensuring a streamlined, focused, and outcome-driven assessment process.

Consultative and field-driven development, incorporating feedback from over 160 Civil Service Training Institutes (CSTIs), domain experts, and assessors.

A design suitable for institutes across Central, State, and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Digital readiness with hybrid learning support, online accreditation systems, and AI-driven training tools.

Integration of progressive knowledge streams such as the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), Karmayogi Competency Model (KCM), and Amrit Gyaan Kosh (AGK).

These elements align the framework with the broader goals of Mission Karmayogi, India’s flagship capacity-building initiative launched to professionalize public service delivery.

Bridging Public and Private Sectors: Breaking Barriers

Dr. Singh highlighted that the government has removed unreasonable silos between public and private sectors, paving the way for cross-sectoral best practices in governance. He noted that such collaboration has resulted in frameworks like NSCSTI 2.0 that can adapt, evolve, and respond to changing administrative needs.

“This framework is the outcome of the government’s vision to leverage talent and innovation from across all domains,” he said, stressing that civil service institutions must now function with the efficiency of the private sector and the ethos of public service.

Supporting Federalism: Cooperative and Competitive Spirit

Drawing parallels with the Aspirational Districts Programme, Dr. Singh emphasized that NSCSTI 2.0 encourages CSTIs to introspect, innovate, and rise above benchmarks, creating a healthy competitive spirit among training institutions. It seeks to replicate the model of competitive federalism, encouraging states and districts to adopt best practices and share learnings across verticals.

The framework also aims to bring equity in training quality across all regions, ensuring no state or sector lags behind in preparing public servants for emerging challenges.

Institutional Motivation, Accreditation, and Cross-Learning

NSCSTI 2.0 introduces a reinvigorated accreditation portal that will ensure a transparent, time-bound, and user-friendly accreditation process. Accreditation is no longer seen as just a regulatory requirement but as a motivational driver of continuous improvement.

To date, 195 CSTIs have been accredited under the previous version of the framework. The new version builds on these learnings and pushes institutions to self-evaluate, benchmark, and share best practices.

The framework also focuses on:

Policy visibility, reinforcing the government's long-term vision for capacity building.

Cross-learning, enabling institutes to draw from top-performing CSTIs across the country.

Public awareness, positioning accreditation as an important indicator of institutional quality and performance.

Mission Karmayogi: India as a Global Leader in Civil Services Reform

Dr. Jitendra Singh shared that countries like Bangladesh, South Africa, and the Maldives have expressed deep interest in learning from Mission Karmayogi and the Indian experience in civil service reform. This international curiosity underscores India’s emergence as a global thought leader in governance innovation and capacity building.

“India is being recognized as a pioneer in governance reforms, and the NSCSTI 2.0 further strengthens this leadership role,” he said.

A New Era in Administrative Preparedness

The Minister emphasized the need to extend customized training modules to scientific and technical institutions, ensuring that administrative competence matches technical expertise. He advocated for breaking down traditional bureaucratic barriers that often slow progress in specialized domains such as science, atomic energy, and space.

Event Participation and Collaborations

The launch event witnessed the participation of several senior officials, training faculty, and experts, including:

Shri Adil Zainulbhai, Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Member (HR), CBC

Dr. Alka Mittal, Member (Admin), CBC

V. Lalithalakshmi, CEO, Karmayogi Bharat

Shri Syama Prasad Roy, Joint Secretary, CBC

Also in attendance were faculty members from Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs) and Central Training Institutes (CTIs) across the country, signaling wide support and readiness for adopting the new standards.

Towards Viksit Bharat: Training for Transformation

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Jitendra Singh applauded the CBC team for creating a dynamic and adaptable framework, stating that NSCSTI 2.0 is a major milestone in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to citizen-centric governance, built upon a strong foundation of skilled, motivated, and forward-looking civil servants.