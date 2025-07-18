Left Menu

Call for Clarity: ALPA India's Push for Transparent Air Crash Investigation

ALPA India urges inclusion in the investigation of the Air India crash that killed 260, advocating for transparency and adherence to global norms. The AAIB cautioned against speculation, emphasizing the need for a thorough probe. ALPA highlights the importance of pilot association involvement in such cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has called for its inclusion as an observer in the ongoing investigation into the tragic Air India plane crash that resulted in 260 fatalities. This appeal aligns with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) request for restraint from speculating on the accident's causes.

The AAIB recently stated that it is premature to determine specific causes for the crash, which occurred on June 12, involving a Boeing 787-8 flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. ALPA India emphasizes adhering to international standards, allowing pilot associations to contribute as technical advisors in accident investigations.

In its statement, ALPA India mentioned that globally, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia involve pilot unions in investigations. The association stressed the need for a diligent, transparent, and impartial investigation to ensure safety and prevent misinformation. The AAIB's call to await the final report aims to prevent unnecessary public anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

