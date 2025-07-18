Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Putin and Erdogan's Strategic Phone Call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a phone call to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine and the state of bilateral relations between Russia and Turkey, as reported by the Russian state news agency TASS on Friday.

In a recent diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, as reported by the Russian state news agency TASS.

The leaders discussed the escalating war in Ukraine, marking a significant development in international efforts to address the crisis.

Additionally, the conversation covered the status of Russian-Turkish relations amidst a backdrop of complex geopolitical dynamics.

