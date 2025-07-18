Left Menu

Tragic Drowning of Security Guard at Delhi School

A 52-year-old security guard named Dharmender drowned in a water tank at a government school in north Delhi’s Inderlok area. He was found dead by his colleague and family. Investigation is ongoing with no suspicion of foul play. Dharmender leaves behind his wife and two children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:43 IST
Tragic Drowning of Security Guard at Delhi School
Tragedy struck a government school in north Delhi's Inderlok area when Dharmender, a 52-year-old security guard, was found drowned in a water tank. The incident, which occurred late Thursday night, was reported after a PCR call alerted police to the scene.

Dharmender, who had been working at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya for five years, was on duty when he reportedly climbed a ladder to check the water level of the tank—part of his routine task. His colleague, Pappu Kumar, discovered the gate locked and initiated a search leading to the tragic discovery.

Police have ruled out foul play, citing no external injuries and inconspicuous CCTV footage. Survived by his wife and two children, Dharmender's post-mortem is in progress as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

