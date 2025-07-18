Tragic Drowning of Security Guard at Delhi School

Tragedy struck a government school in north Delhi's Inderlok area when Dharmender, a 52-year-old security guard, was found drowned in a water tank. The incident, which occurred late Thursday night, was reported after a PCR call alerted police to the scene.

Dharmender, who had been working at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya for five years, was on duty when he reportedly climbed a ladder to check the water level of the tank—part of his routine task. His colleague, Pappu Kumar, discovered the gate locked and initiated a search leading to the tragic discovery.

Police have ruled out foul play, citing no external injuries and inconspicuous CCTV footage. Survived by his wife and two children, Dharmender's post-mortem is in progress as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)