Left Menu

Life Imprisonment for Murder and Car Robbery Convicts

Two men were sentenced to life imprisonment and a third to 14 years in a murder and robbery case in Gurugram. The case dates back to February 2022, originating from Badshahpur police station. The convicts named were Vishal Kumar, Rahul, and Ravi Banjara, all from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:01 IST
Life Imprisonment for Murder and Car Robbery Convicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has handed down life sentences to two men involved in a brutal murder and car robbery case, with a third man receiving 14 years of rigorous imprisonment. The verdict was issued on Friday by Additional Session Judge Punit Sehgal.

The case was reported on February 21, 2022, at the Badshahpur police station, sparking an investigation that unearthed shocking details and led to the charging of the accused under multiple legal provisions, including the Arms Act.

The accused, identified as Vishal Kumar, Rahul, and Ravi Banjara, were arrested following diligent police work by the Gurugram team. The court found them guilty based on the chargesheet submitted, ensuring justice was served for the heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025