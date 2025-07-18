Life Imprisonment for Murder and Car Robbery Convicts
Two men were sentenced to life imprisonment and a third to 14 years in a murder and robbery case in Gurugram. The case dates back to February 2022, originating from Badshahpur police station. The convicts named were Vishal Kumar, Rahul, and Ravi Banjara, all from Jaipur, Rajasthan.
A local court has handed down life sentences to two men involved in a brutal murder and car robbery case, with a third man receiving 14 years of rigorous imprisonment. The verdict was issued on Friday by Additional Session Judge Punit Sehgal.
The case was reported on February 21, 2022, at the Badshahpur police station, sparking an investigation that unearthed shocking details and led to the charging of the accused under multiple legal provisions, including the Arms Act.
The accused, identified as Vishal Kumar, Rahul, and Ravi Banjara, were arrested following diligent police work by the Gurugram team. The court found them guilty based on the chargesheet submitted, ensuring justice was served for the heinous crime.
