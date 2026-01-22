Left Menu

Elizabeth Hurley Tearfully Exposes Privacy Breach in Court

Elizabeth Hurley testified in a privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail, claiming her home and phones were bugged to source stories. Alongside other high-profile claimants, she alleged privacy violations. Despite emotional responses in court, she emphasized the distress caused by these invasions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:17 IST
Elizabeth Hurley, the renowned actor, appeared at the High Court in London delivering emotional testimony in a privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail. She tearfully revealed that her landlines and home were bugged, constituting a significant breach of privacy aimed at producing stories.

Joining Prince Harry and Elton John among the claimants, Hurley alleged violations dating back to the 1990s. The publisher, Associated Newspapers, dismissed these claims as 'preposterous smears.' The lawsuit encompasses 15 stories allegedly derived from illegally sourced sources, including private medical details and personal disputes.

Throughout the intense cross-examination, Hurley remained adamant that her information was unlawfully obtained, countering suggestions that friends leaked stories. She cited instances of phone hacking, adding that her ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant informed her about such invasions, leading to prior legal actions against other outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

