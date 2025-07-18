Clash Erupts Over Money Collection in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra's Akola district, eight people were injured in a violent clash between the Akash Gavai and Santosh Wankhede groups. The altercation involved knives, swords, and possibly firearms. Initial reports suggest the dispute arose over money collection for 'kanwar yatra'. Police are investigating the incident.
A violent altercation erupted in Maharashtra's Akola district, resulting in injuries to eight individuals, a senior police official revealed on Friday.
According to Akola police station's senior inspector, Gajanan Padghan, the confrontation saw the ominous use of knives and swords. Suspected firearm involvement is under investigation as two live rounds and one empty cartridge were recovered from the scene.
The dispute, occurring on Thursday in the Krishi Nagar area, is believed to have stemmed from a disagreement between the Akash Gavai and Santosh Wankhede groups over financial collections for 'kanwar yatra'. Police have hospitalized the injured and are conducting a thorough investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
