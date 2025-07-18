Left Menu

Clash Erupts Over Money Collection in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Akola district, eight people were injured in a violent clash between the Akash Gavai and Santosh Wankhede groups. The altercation involved knives, swords, and possibly firearms. Initial reports suggest the dispute arose over money collection for 'kanwar yatra'. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:20 IST
Clash Erupts Over Money Collection in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent altercation erupted in Maharashtra's Akola district, resulting in injuries to eight individuals, a senior police official revealed on Friday.

According to Akola police station's senior inspector, Gajanan Padghan, the confrontation saw the ominous use of knives and swords. Suspected firearm involvement is under investigation as two live rounds and one empty cartridge were recovered from the scene.

The dispute, occurring on Thursday in the Krishi Nagar area, is believed to have stemmed from a disagreement between the Akash Gavai and Santosh Wankhede groups over financial collections for 'kanwar yatra'. Police have hospitalized the injured and are conducting a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025