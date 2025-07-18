India's Sovereign Response: Operation Sindoor & Strengthening Ties with South Korea

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla communicated India's decisive action against terrorism to a visiting South Korean parliamentary delegation. By launching Operation Sindoor, India exercised its sovereign right to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, responding to Islamabad's continued inaction.

Birla reaffirmed India's zero tolerance stance on terrorism, a policy vigorously pursued under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership through strong legislation and competent institutions. He expressed gratitude to South Korea for its support, including condemning the Pahalgam attack and sending condolences for the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Highlighting the role of technology in governance, Birla mentioned the adoption of digital tools by the Indian Parliament, enhancing transparency and citizen engagement. He expressed eagerness to share these advancements with South Korea to strengthen democratic institutions, alongside forming a Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group.