India's Sovereign Response: Operation Sindoor & Strengthening Ties with South Korea
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed a South Korean parliamentary delegation, emphasizing India's sovereign right to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan through Operation Sindoor. He highlighted India's zero tolerance against terrorism and the use of technology in governance, while fostering stronger ties with South Korea.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla communicated India's decisive action against terrorism to a visiting South Korean parliamentary delegation. By launching Operation Sindoor, India exercised its sovereign right to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, responding to Islamabad's continued inaction.
Birla reaffirmed India's zero tolerance stance on terrorism, a policy vigorously pursued under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership through strong legislation and competent institutions. He expressed gratitude to South Korea for its support, including condemning the Pahalgam attack and sending condolences for the Ahmedabad plane crash.
Highlighting the role of technology in governance, Birla mentioned the adoption of digital tools by the Indian Parliament, enhancing transparency and citizen engagement. He expressed eagerness to share these advancements with South Korea to strengthen democratic institutions, alongside forming a Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group.
ALSO READ
Empowering Local Governance: Om Birla's Call for Urban Leadership
Lok Sabha Speaker Urges Change in Parliamentary Conduct Practices
Empowering Governance: Lok Sabha Speaker Urges Curtailing House Disruptions
Om Birla Inaugurates First National ULB Chairpersons’ Meet, Bats for Urban Democracy
Om Birla Hails India’s Healthcare Advancements at IPF MEDICON 2025 in New Delhi