Left Menu

India's Sovereign Response: Operation Sindoor & Strengthening Ties with South Korea

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed a South Korean parliamentary delegation, emphasizing India's sovereign right to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan through Operation Sindoor. He highlighted India's zero tolerance against terrorism and the use of technology in governance, while fostering stronger ties with South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:11 IST
India's Sovereign Response: Operation Sindoor & Strengthening Ties with South Korea
Lok Sabha Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla communicated India's decisive action against terrorism to a visiting South Korean parliamentary delegation. By launching Operation Sindoor, India exercised its sovereign right to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, responding to Islamabad's continued inaction.

Birla reaffirmed India's zero tolerance stance on terrorism, a policy vigorously pursued under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership through strong legislation and competent institutions. He expressed gratitude to South Korea for its support, including condemning the Pahalgam attack and sending condolences for the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Highlighting the role of technology in governance, Birla mentioned the adoption of digital tools by the Indian Parliament, enhancing transparency and citizen engagement. He expressed eagerness to share these advancements with South Korea to strengthen democratic institutions, alongside forming a Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025