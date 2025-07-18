Jharkhand Demands Waiver of CRPF Dues Amid Financial Strain
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has requested the central government to waive the state's dues of Rs 13,300 crore incurred for the CRPF deployed in anti-Naxal operations. Soren argues that paying this sum will impact development schemes amid the state's financial strain following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has made a formal appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to waive the Rs 13,300 crore dues the state owes for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployments in anti-Naxal operations. He stressed that the hefty sum, if paid, would severely restrict crucial development projects.
Soren highlighted the joint responsibility of both state and central governments in combating extremism, urging the central government to relieve Jharkhand of this financial burden. Over 400 police officers have lost their lives in these operations, underlining the state's status as an extremist-affected area since its inception.
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jharkhand is striving for economic recovery while confronting disasters and ensuring successful public welfare initiatives. In this light, Soren reiterated the necessity of cooperative federalism for financial sustainability, requesting a waiving of the CRPF dues to aid the state's recovery and development efforts.
