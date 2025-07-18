Left Menu

Swift Action Leads to Arrest in Lonavala Assault Case

A man has been arrested two days after allegedly raping a woman in a forest near Lonavala, Pune. The 33-year-old victim left home after an argument with her husband. Police identified the suspect through CCTV and technical analysis, leading to the arrest of Balu Shirke.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:36 IST
In a swift move, police have arrested a man accused of raping a woman in a forested area in the outskirts of Lonavala, Pune district. The incident occurred after the 33-year-old victim, angered by a quarrel with her husband, left her home on a rainy Tuesday afternoon.

The victim alleged she was intercepted by an unidentified individual who led her to a secluded forest area where the crime took place. Dinesh Tayde, senior inspector at Lonavala Rural Police station, confirmed that a complaint was promptly registered following the allegations.

According to senior inspector Tayde, police teams leveraged technical analysis, CCTV footage, and human intelligence to identify and arrest the suspect, Balu Shirke, who resides near the victim's village. The arrest was made on Thursday, two days after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

