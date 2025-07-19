Tragic Bulldozer Incident Sparks Legal Battle in Atlanta

The family of Cornelius Taylor, a homeless man who tragically died when a bulldozer crushed his tent during an encampment sweep, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta. The lawsuit, submitted by Taylor's sister and son, alleges that city workers failed to check for occupants before bulldozing the tents.

The city had ordered the clearing of the encampment ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Located near Ebenezer Baptist Church, the sweep resulted in Taylor's severe injuries, including a broken pelvic bone and internal bleeding, as per an autopsy report.

Local outrage has erupted over Atlanta's encampment-clearing policies amid a dire affordable housing crisis. Advocates demand city leaders treat homeless individuals with dignity. While the city imposed a temporary moratorium on such sweeps, it resumed activities aiming to eliminate homelessness downtown before the upcoming FIFA World Cup.