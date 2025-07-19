Jharkhand's Financial Plea: CM Soren Seeks Waiver of CRPF Dues

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has penned a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging a waiver of Rs 13,300-crore owed for the deployment of the CRPF in anti-Naxal endeavors.

Soren warned that fulfilling this financial obligation could severely disrupt developmental initiatives within the state.

He underscored the shared responsibility of state and central governments in combating extremism and pointed out challenges related to funding and resource constraints.