Jharkhand's Financial Plea: CM Soren Seeks Waiver of CRPF Dues
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to waive Rs 13,300-crore dues for CRPF deployment in anti-Naxal operations. Soren emphasized the fiscal burden on the state and highlighted the reduction in extremist activities due to joint operations with the central government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-07-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 08:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has penned a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging a waiver of Rs 13,300-crore owed for the deployment of the CRPF in anti-Naxal endeavors.
Soren warned that fulfilling this financial obligation could severely disrupt developmental initiatives within the state.
He underscored the shared responsibility of state and central governments in combating extremism and pointed out challenges related to funding and resource constraints.
