Left Menu

Jharkhand's Financial Plea: CM Soren Seeks Waiver of CRPF Dues

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to waive Rs 13,300-crore dues for CRPF deployment in anti-Naxal operations. Soren emphasized the fiscal burden on the state and highlighted the reduction in extremist activities due to joint operations with the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-07-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 08:52 IST
Jharkhand's Financial Plea: CM Soren Seeks Waiver of CRPF Dues
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has penned a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging a waiver of Rs 13,300-crore owed for the deployment of the CRPF in anti-Naxal endeavors.

Soren warned that fulfilling this financial obligation could severely disrupt developmental initiatives within the state.

He underscored the shared responsibility of state and central governments in combating extremism and pointed out challenges related to funding and resource constraints.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025