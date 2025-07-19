68-Year-Old Woman Duped in Cyber Fraud by Fake Officials

A 68-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai fell victim to a cyber fraud scam, losing Rs 10 lakh. The con artists impersonated telecom and cyber cell officials, claiming she was under investigation for money laundering and organ trafficking.

The callers deceived her by instilling fear and urgency, ordering her to move her funds under the guise of verification. She transferred the money, only to later realize there were no complaints or investigations against her.

Authorities are tracking the scammers through technical surveillance, having registered an FIR under cheating sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant Information Technology Act provisions. Efforts continue to trace the culprits and recover the lost money.

