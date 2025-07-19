Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident in Rajgir: A Closer Look

In Rajgir, Bihar, a family tragedy unfolded as four members, including three minors, allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison. The woman’s husband remains in critical condition. The incident is under investigation, with debt and harassment by moneylenders speculated as potential causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nalanda | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:50 IST
Tragic Family Incident in Rajgir: A Closer Look
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Rajgir town of Bihar's Nalanda district, four family members, including three minors, died allegedly by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance, police confirmed on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Soni Devi (38), her daughters Deepa Kumari (17) and Arika Kumari (14), and son Shivam Kumar (15). The incident occurred near the Pawapuri Jalmandir locality on Friday evening.

Rajgir Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar stated that five family members were found unconscious in their rented accommodation. They were rushed to the nearby hospital; however, four did not survive the treatment. The husband, Dharmendra Kumar, is critically injured, with the issue of financial debt and harassment by moneylenders suspected to be a catalyst. The investigation continues as bodies await post-mortem examination.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025