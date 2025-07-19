Tragic Family Incident in Rajgir: A Closer Look
In Rajgir, Bihar, a family tragedy unfolded as four members, including three minors, allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison. The woman’s husband remains in critical condition. The incident is under investigation, with debt and harassment by moneylenders speculated as potential causes.
In a tragic incident in Rajgir town of Bihar's Nalanda district, four family members, including three minors, died allegedly by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance, police confirmed on Saturday.
The victims have been identified as Soni Devi (38), her daughters Deepa Kumari (17) and Arika Kumari (14), and son Shivam Kumar (15). The incident occurred near the Pawapuri Jalmandir locality on Friday evening.
Rajgir Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar stated that five family members were found unconscious in their rented accommodation. They were rushed to the nearby hospital; however, four did not survive the treatment. The husband, Dharmendra Kumar, is critically injured, with the issue of financial debt and harassment by moneylenders suspected to be a catalyst. The investigation continues as bodies await post-mortem examination.
