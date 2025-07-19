Cocaine Bust at Bengaluru Airport: Comics Concealment Unraveled

In a remarkable drug bust, DRI officers seized more than 4 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 40 crore, at Bengaluru International Airport. The significant find led to the arrest of an Indian male passenger who had traveled from Doha.

Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's Bengaluru Zonal Unit became suspicious when they noticed the passenger carrying unusually heavy superhero comics. Upon closer examination, they discovered white powder concealed within the covers of the magazines.

Subsequent tests confirmed the powder to be cocaine. The passenger was arrested under the NDPS Act of 1985 and has been placed in judicial custody. This incident highlights ongoing challenges in curbing drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)