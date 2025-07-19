Drone Strike in Sulaymaniyah Targets PKK Member
A drone attack near Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, has reportedly killed a member of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and injured another, marking the first such incident in several months. Local officials and security sources provided these details as investigations into the attack continue.
A drone strike near the city of Sulaymaniyah in Iraq resulted in the death of a Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) member and injured another individual, according to local sources.
This incident is the first of its kind in recent months, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region. While initial details were sparse, security forces are conducting investigations into the origins and motives behind the attack.
Local officials have yet to release comprehensive statements regarding the attack, but the incident underscores the ongoing volatility and the challenges faced by security forces in maintaining peace in the area.
