Drone Strike in Sulaymaniyah Targets PKK Member

A drone strike near the city of Sulaymaniyah in Iraq resulted in the death of a Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) member and injured another individual, according to local sources.

This incident is the first of its kind in recent months, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region. While initial details were sparse, security forces are conducting investigations into the origins and motives behind the attack.

Local officials have yet to release comprehensive statements regarding the attack, but the incident underscores the ongoing volatility and the challenges faced by security forces in maintaining peace in the area.

