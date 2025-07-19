Left Menu

Vegetable Vendor Arrested at Railway Station with Narcotics Haul

A vegetable vendor named Rahul was arrested with 213.5 grams of heroin at Anand Vihar Railway Station. He used to procure drugs from Bareilly and supply them in Delhi, driven by financial difficulties. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the drug supply chain details.

Updated: 19-07-2025 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A vegetable vendor was apprehended at the Anand Vihar Railway Station with a substantial quantity of narcotics, police announced on Saturday. The accused, identified as Rahul from Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, was detained after a trap was set up near Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg.

Authorities discovered 213.5 grams of heroin on him, prompting a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to a senior officer. The initial investigation indicated that Rahul sourced heroin from Bareilly, subsequently distributing it to contacts in Delhi.

Rahul, who pursued education up to Class 12 and worked as a vegetable vendor, turned to drug trafficking due to financial pressures, enticed by the prospect of easy money. Efforts are ongoing to trace the origins and destinations of this supply line, including the source in Bareilly and the Delhi recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

