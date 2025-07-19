Controversial Crop Season Crime Remarks: Bihar ADGP Apologizes
Bihar's ADGP, Kundan Krishnan, faces backlash after suggesting a link between crime rates and crop seasons. In response, he issued an apology, clarifying respect for farmers and blaming a misinterpretation of his comments. Krishnan cited historical data to support his original statement amid political pushback.
Bihar's Additional Director General of Police, Kundan Krishnan, ignited controversy by linking rising crime rates to crop seasons. Under intense scrutiny, Krishnan apologized, blaming a misrepresentation of his words.
In a statement, Krishnan, a 1994-batch IPS officer, expressed respect for farmers, asserting no intention of implicating them in criminal activities. He emphasized his farming roots and issued an apology if his remarks offended anyone.
Originally, Krishnan discussed a pattern of crime increases between April and June, attributing it to idle farm workers turning to crime. Opposition parties criticized the statement as deflecting blame from government shortcomings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
