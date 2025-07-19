Controversial Crop Season Crime Remarks: Bihar ADGP Apologizes

Bihar's Additional Director General of Police, Kundan Krishnan, ignited controversy by linking rising crime rates to crop seasons. Under intense scrutiny, Krishnan apologized, blaming a misrepresentation of his words.

In a statement, Krishnan, a 1994-batch IPS officer, expressed respect for farmers, asserting no intention of implicating them in criminal activities. He emphasized his farming roots and issued an apology if his remarks offended anyone.

Originally, Krishnan discussed a pattern of crime increases between April and June, attributing it to idle farm workers turning to crime. Opposition parties criticized the statement as deflecting blame from government shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)