Left Menu

Legal Battle Intensifies: Byju's Founders vs. Glas Trust

US-based Glas Trust alleges Byju's founders' defamation case aims to distract from judgments against them. Byju’s lawyers plan a $2.5 billion suit against Glas Trust for reputational damage. The dispute involves allegations of loan concealment, with ongoing legal proceedings in US and Indian courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:25 IST
Legal Battle Intensifies: Byju's Founders vs. Glas Trust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating legal saga, US-based lender agent Glas Trust has accused Byju's founders of attempting to divert attention with a defamation lawsuit amid multiple court rulings against them. The legal team for Byju's founders, countering the allegations, denounced them as 'incomplete and misleading.'

Byju's founders, including Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath, are preparing to file a substantial $2.5 billion lawsuit against Glas Trust, claiming damages to their reputation and business. The dispute centers around accusations of financial misconduct, with Glas Trust alleging a scheme to misappropriate $533 million from loan proceeds.

As legal proceedings unfold, Glas Trust remains firm in its stance, asserting that it acted within its rights, while Byju's founders contest these claims vigorously in courts both in the US and India. This complex legal battle highlights the ongoing friction in one of the largest edtech financing disputes.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025