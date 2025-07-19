Left Menu

Policemen Suspended Over Gangster's Murder in Patna Hospital

Five policemen were suspended for failing in their duties after gangster Chandan Mishra was murdered at a Patna hospital. Mishra, a murder convict on parole, was shot dead. Additional suspensions were announced for other officers in different locations for unrelated issues of duty neglect.

  • India

Five policemen have been suspended following the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra inside a Patna hospital, according to a senior official.

The suspended officers include a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, and two constables, all stationed at Shastri Nagar police station, said SP Diksha.

Mishra, a murder convict on parole, was shot by gunmen inside the hospital. Additionally, three more officers were suspended for unrelated duty neglect during their normal assignments in Patna.

