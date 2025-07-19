Policemen Suspended Over Gangster's Murder in Patna Hospital

Five policemen have been suspended following the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra inside a Patna hospital, according to a senior official.

The suspended officers include a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, and two constables, all stationed at Shastri Nagar police station, said SP Diksha.

Mishra, a murder convict on parole, was shot by gunmen inside the hospital. Additionally, three more officers were suspended for unrelated duty neglect during their normal assignments in Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)