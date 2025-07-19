Policemen Suspended Over Gangster's Murder in Patna Hospital
Five policemen have been suspended following the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra inside a Patna hospital, according to a senior official.
The suspended officers include a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, and two constables, all stationed at Shastri Nagar police station, said SP Diksha.
Mishra, a murder convict on parole, was shot by gunmen inside the hospital. Additionally, three more officers were suspended for unrelated duty neglect during their normal assignments in Patna.
