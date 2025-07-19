ADGP's Apology Amid Controversy Over Crime Remarks

The recent remarks by Bihar's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kundan Krishnan, have sparked controversy, leading the officer to issue a public apology. Krishnan had linked a spike in criminal activity to crop seasons, which drew backlash for seemingly blaming farmers for crimes.

Attempting to clarify his stance, the ADGP emphasized his respect for the farming community in a video message. Krishnan insisted his comments were misrepresented and assured his statement was never intended to involve farmers in crime-related allegations.

The political aftermath saw opposition critique while Chirag Paswan of Lok Janshakti Party highlighted past governance failures. Paswan condemned Krishnan's comments as inappropriate and criticized the attempt to use farmers as a scapegoat for rising crime rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)