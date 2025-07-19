Left Menu

Brothers Apprehended in Gruesome Land Dispute Murder

Two brothers in Jharkhand were arrested for allegedly murdering their step-brother over a land dispute. The gruesome incident involved crushing the victim's head with a stone. A special police team swiftly gathered evidence, leading to the arrest. The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:13 IST
  • India

In a disturbing development from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, two brothers have been apprehended for allegedly murdering their step-brother in a land dispute. The victim, Lakshman Hembram, was fatally attacked while working in his paddy field, with gruesome details emerging of a mud suffocation and head crushing with a stone.

Police reported that this shocking incident occurred three days prior in Rangpur village within the Seraikela police jurisdiction. Taking swift action, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat confirmed that a special investigative team, led by SDPO Sameer Sawaiya, was assembled to gather critical evidence and capture the suspects.

Following interrogation, the accused brothers, Manoj and Madan Hembram, admitted to their involvement in the crime, culminating in their arrest. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the motives behind the violent family dispute turned deadly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

