Fierce Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur: Six Naxalites Neutralized

Six Naxalites, including four women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The deceased carried rewards totaling Rs 48 lakh. The operation involved multiple security forces, resulting in the recovery of weapons and Maoist literature. Anti-Naxalite operations have intensified in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:11 IST
In a significant operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, security forces neutralized six Naxalites, including four women. The insurgents had rewards totaling Rs 48 lakh on their heads, according to police sources.

The gunfight erupted in the dense forests of Abujhmad region on Friday afternoon, involving personnel from the District Reserve Guard and the Border Security Force's 129th, 133rd, and 135th battalions. Among the deceased were high-profile individuals like Rahul Punem, a Divisional Committee Member and commander of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army.

The operation led to the confiscation of a cache of weapons, including an AK-47, and various explosives. This year alone, 221 Naxalites have been killed in similar encounters across Chhattisgarh, underscoring intensified efforts against Maoist cadres since the BJP took power in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

