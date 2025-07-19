Fierce Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur: Six Naxalites Neutralized

In a significant operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, security forces neutralized six Naxalites, including four women. The insurgents had rewards totaling Rs 48 lakh on their heads, according to police sources.

The gunfight erupted in the dense forests of Abujhmad region on Friday afternoon, involving personnel from the District Reserve Guard and the Border Security Force's 129th, 133rd, and 135th battalions. Among the deceased were high-profile individuals like Rahul Punem, a Divisional Committee Member and commander of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army.

The operation led to the confiscation of a cache of weapons, including an AK-47, and various explosives. This year alone, 221 Naxalites have been killed in similar encounters across Chhattisgarh, underscoring intensified efforts against Maoist cadres since the BJP took power in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)