Arms Cache Seized in Maoist Operation in Jharkhand

A joint operation led by security forces resulted in the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition in the Maoist-affected Birhordera forest of Jharkhand's Bokaro district, officials reported on Saturday.

This operation follows a heated encounter involving CPI (Maoist) operatives that concluded with casualties on both sides earlier in the week, according to SP Harvinder Singh.

The combing exercise, conducted by the CRPF and District Armed Police, successfully secured a self-loading rifle, ammunition rounds, specialized magazines, codex wire, and a detonator, demonstrating heightened security measures in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)