Chaos at Los Angeles Nightclub: Car Plows Into Crowd, Driver Shot

A car hit a crowd outside a Los Angeles nightclub, injuring 30. The driver was assaulted and then shot by bystanders. The incident left seven critically injured. The police are investigating the motives behind the crash, and the suspected shooter fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A car violently crashed into a gathering outside a Los Angeles nightclub early Saturday, injuring at least 30 individuals, according to police and fire department reports. Bystanders assaulted the driver, who was subsequently shot and rushed to the hospital.

The Los Angeles fire department reported that seven people remain in critical condition following the chaotic scene that unfolded just before 2 a.m. local time at The Vermont nightclub. Officials confirmed that six others suffered serious injuries.

Authorities are investigating the driver's motive, as reports suggest the car initially hit a taco truck and valet stand before colliding with the crowd. The shooter fled the scene, and the police continue their search for the suspect.

