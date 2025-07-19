Chaos at Los Angeles Nightclub: Car Plows Into Crowd, Driver Shot

A car violently crashed into a gathering outside a Los Angeles nightclub early Saturday, injuring at least 30 individuals, according to police and fire department reports. Bystanders assaulted the driver, who was subsequently shot and rushed to the hospital.

The Los Angeles fire department reported that seven people remain in critical condition following the chaotic scene that unfolded just before 2 a.m. local time at The Vermont nightclub. Officials confirmed that six others suffered serious injuries.

Authorities are investigating the driver's motive, as reports suggest the car initially hit a taco truck and valet stand before colliding with the crowd. The shooter fled the scene, and the police continue their search for the suspect.