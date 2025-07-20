Odisha Tragedy Sparks Outrage: Student's Sacrifice Ignites Demand for Justice
A female student set herself ablaze at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Odisha, in protest against alleged sexual harassment by a professor. CCTV footage showed a woman buying petrol prior to the incident. Investigations continue by local police, UGC, and the higher education department, while protests demand action.
- Country:
- India
A tragic self-immolation at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College has ignited a wave of outrage in Odisha. The deceased student reportedly acted in protest over alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaint against a professor. CCTV footage shows a woman, whose identity is still to be confirmed, purchasing petrol in a bottle.
The Odisha Police and Crime Branch are analyzing CCTV footage from various filling stations, but have not confirmed how the woman obtained the petrol. Meanwhile, local filling stations have ceased selling petrol in bottles. The incident has prompted investigations by a University Grants Commission (UGC) fact-finding team and the higher education department.
Amidst protests led by the opposition BJD's women's wing, demands for timely justice and improved safety for women grow louder. If the vacancies in the women's commission remain unfilled, protestors warn of further action, mirroring the widespread demand for accountability and systemic change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests against surge mass-tourism in Mexico City end in vandalism, harassment of tourists
Hospital building collapse: Protests seeking Minister Veena George''s resignation continue in Kerala
Kenya's Discontent: Protests and Power Struggles Under Ruto's Presidency
Protests in Balochistan Erupt Over Alleged Extrajudicial Killing
Student Protests Ignite Over Governor's Alleged Agenda