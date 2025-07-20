Odisha Tragedy Sparks Outrage: Student's Sacrifice Ignites Demand for Justice

A tragic self-immolation at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College has ignited a wave of outrage in Odisha. The deceased student reportedly acted in protest over alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaint against a professor. CCTV footage shows a woman, whose identity is still to be confirmed, purchasing petrol in a bottle.

The Odisha Police and Crime Branch are analyzing CCTV footage from various filling stations, but have not confirmed how the woman obtained the petrol. Meanwhile, local filling stations have ceased selling petrol in bottles. The incident has prompted investigations by a University Grants Commission (UGC) fact-finding team and the higher education department.

Amidst protests led by the opposition BJD's women's wing, demands for timely justice and improved safety for women grow louder. If the vacancies in the women's commission remain unfilled, protestors warn of further action, mirroring the widespread demand for accountability and systemic change.

