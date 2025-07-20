Syria Missteps Lead to Unexpected Israeli Strikes Amid Tensions

Syria's government misjudged Israel's response to its military activity in the south, relying on perceived U.S. and Israeli support, as sources revealed to Reuters. This misstep resulted in Israeli strikes after Syrian troops were blamed for violence in the Druze city of Sweida.

Miscommunications according to political and military sources, included an assumption that U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack's comments aligned with Syrian troop movements, despite long-standing Israeli warnings against such actions. The escalation underlined Syria's plight with fragmented armed groups exacerbating tensions.

Attempts for a ceasefire were swift, drawing intervention from international actors. Meanwhile, Syria's leadership struggled with internal challenges, mistaken interpretations of diplomatic signals, and the complex dynamics of the Druze minority, casting doubt on peace efforts and territorial unity.

